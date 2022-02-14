Lee tabbed SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M softball senior Haley Lee was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Lee boasted an .818 batting average at the dish last weekend and reached base safely in 21-straight games dating back to last season. She extended her hitting streak to eight games, and finished with a team-high eight RBI and 12 total bases. She also turned in a 1.091 slugging percentage and an .889 on base percentage. Defensively, Lee finished with 30 putouts and two assists, posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with time split behind the plate and at first base.

The Aggies travel to Sam Houston on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. matchup, before returning to Davis Diamond to host the Texas A&M Invitational next weekend. Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets and the full tournament schedule can be found here.

