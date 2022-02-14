Advertisement

Lee tabbed SEC Player of the Week

(KBTX)
By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M softball senior Haley Lee was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Lee boasted an .818 batting average at the dish last weekend and reached base safely in 21-straight games dating back to last season. She extended her hitting streak to eight games, and finished with a team-high eight RBI and 12 total bases. She also turned in a 1.091 slugging percentage and an .889 on base percentage. Defensively, Lee finished with 30 putouts and two assists, posting a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with time split behind the plate and at first base.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Sam Houston on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. matchup, before returning to Davis Diamond to host the Texas A&M Invitational next weekend. Tickets are available for purchase at 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets and the full tournament schedule can be found here.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Bryan man arrested following a standoff in College Station.
Suspect in standoff in College Station neighborhood arrested on multiple charges
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 21, has been at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since early...
Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital

Latest News

2022 Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball playoff pairings & results
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Aggies Set For SEC Championships
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball Finalizes Versatile Signing Class
Texas A&M Tennis
Branstine’s Record-Setting Win Pushes No. 8 Women’s Tennis Past No. 10 USC, 4-1