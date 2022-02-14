No. 12 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Takes on Texas Tech in Dallas

DALLAS – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to challenge Texas Tech at the T Bar M Racquet Club on Tuesday at 2 p.m. (CT). The Aggies (5-0) and Red Raiders (5-4) are set to face off for the 52nd time as A&M holds a 44-7 lead in the all-time series.

Most recently, the Aggies claimed a 4-3 win in Tampa, Fla. against USF on Saturday. After dropping the doubles point for the first time this season, A&M rattled off four straight singles victories. Noah Schachter toppled No. 96 Chase Ferguson while No. 105 Guido Marson, Guilio Perego and No. 116 Raphael Perot claimed straight-set wins to defeat the Bulls.

Three Aggies are listed in the latest ITA singles rankings while Noah Schachter and Austin Abbrat were at No. 33 in Wednesday’s doubles poll. Leading the charge in for A&M was No. 89 Ross, the sophomore rattled off three straight wins since the dual season began including a straight-set thrashing of No. 53 Herman Hoeyeraall of Arizona. Marson and Perot came in at No. 105 and No. 116, respectively, to round out the trio of ranked Aggies.

Texas Tech split a double-header in their latest outing, defeating New Mexico State while falling 4-1 to Louisiana. Juniors Franco Ribero and Isaac Arevalo pace the Red Raiders with five wins apiece while senior Ilgiz Valiev and sophomore Reed Collier lead the squad with one ranked win each.

After taking on Texas Tech the Aggies will depart for the Pacific Northwest to participate at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships beginning on Friday.

PREMATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On T Bar M Racquet Club…

“First of all, we would like to say thank you to the T Bar M Racquet Club for hosting tomorrow’s match. It was nice to see John Nallon, who played for us over a decade ago, who coaches at the club. It is great to see him thriving in the sport and passing on his knowledge to the next generation of talent.”

On Tuesday’s match…

“We have another tough battle tomorrow for this team against a familiar foe playing on a neutral court in Dallas. We always have a battle with Tech and this match will be no different. We did not get to face them in the ITA Kick Off Weekend several weeks ago, but we know they are very tough up and down the line up. We will need to be razor sharp tomorrow with forecasts predicting blustery conditions. The team that handles the conditions as well as plays the big points best will prevail.”

