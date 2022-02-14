Texas A&M Volleyball Finalizes Versatile Signing Class

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn announced the addition of five high school seniors that are set to join the Aggies in the fall of 2022.

Collectively, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, Lexi Guinn, Logan Lednicky, Ital Lopuyo and Ava Underwood check in as the No. 13 recruiting class in the country according to PrepVolleyball.com. It is the second-highest ranked recruiting class in the Southeastern Conference and highest ever under the direction of Kuhn and her staff.

“We can’t wait to get this group on campus,” Kuhn said. “This is a class full of personality, but more importantly, they are loaded with talent. Adding depth in all positions, we expect to see daily competition and immediate impact on the court. The athleticism and competitiveness that these five bring will excite the 12th Man for years to come.”

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla | Middle Blocker | 6′2 | Flower Mound, Texas | Marcus High School

A four-year starter at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla is a three-time all-district performer. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, before earning the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2020. A member of the MadFrog volleyball club, Cos-Okpalla has helped her squad to 12 first-place tournament finishes. Additionally, she was on the 2019 Girls Junior National Championship 15 USA team and was recognized as an AVCA All-American in 2021.

Bird on Cos-Okpalla: “Ifenna (Cos-Okpalla) is a physical middle blocker that has the presence at the net that you look for in that position, both offensively and defensively. The combination of her steady demeanor and dynamic athletic ability will allow her to develop within our system. She is a force to be reckoned with in the SEC and we look forward to having her in Aggieland.”

Lexi Guinn | Outside Hitter | 6′0 | Frisco, Texas | Frisco High School

A 6-foot pin hitter from Frisco, Texas, Lexi Guinn has been a four-year starter at Frisco High School. The three-time all-district performer has racked up over 1,000 kills in addition to 800-plus digs and over 200 blocks. She is listed as the No. 22 ranked player in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com for the class of 2022 and was named an AVCA High School All-American this fall. A member of the Dallas Skyline club volleyball program, Guinn has helped her team to several top finishes over the years, including a third-place finish at Triple Crown in 2020.

Bird on Guinn: “Lexi (Guinn) adds versatility to our pin group with her experience playing on both the left and right side. She is a smooth player that will do whatever it takes to help her team win, and she can attack from anywhere on the court. Her inner drive and competitive nature will be a great addition to our growing gym culture.”

Logan Lednicky | Right Side | 6′3 | Sugar Land, Texas | George Ranch High School

A native of Sugar Land, Texas, Logan Lednicky has virtually played every position on the court at some point in her four-year career at George Ranch High School. Aiding in her team’s efforts to finish in the top three in its district all four years, Lednicky was recognized as an all-district performer in each season. The 2020 District 20-6A Most Valuable Player reached AVCA All-America status in 2021 and earned a Highest Honorable Mention by PrepVolleyball.com. A member of the Houston Skyline volleyball club, Lednicky helped her program earn four tournament titles and a fifth-place finish at nationals.

Bird on Lednicky: “Logan (Lednicky) terminates at a high level and has shown she can take over a match. She has a big arm when attacking and the natural physicality blocking to impact any match, both offensively and defensively. Logan’s development over the past few years has been immense and we expect her to continue that when she arrives here. Her personality and connection to her teammates will be a huge asset here in Aggieland.”

Ital Lopuyo | Middle Blocker | 6′6 | Omaha, Nebraska | Omaha Central High School

A two-sport athlete from Omaha, Nebraska, Ital Lopuyo joins the Aggies out of Omaha Central High School. Lopuyo earned a pair of varsity letters playing for the Eagles, and helped her team reach districts each year. She brings in club volleyball playing experience as a member of the Nebraska Juniors, which she helped grab three tournament titles in 2021.

Bird on Lopuyo: “Ital (Lopuyo) is a physical player that carries herself in such a way you can feel her energy at the net. Her training as a middle and right side has given her more tools to use as she develops her own game. Ital really impressed us throughout the recruiting process, and we see her as someone who has a ton of potential, and with hard work, we believe she could grow into a dominate force within the SEC.”

Ava Underwood | Libero | 5′7 | Fulshear, Texas | Fulshear High School

A four-year starter for Fulshear High School, Ava Underwood comes to Aggieland from Fulshear, Texas. The Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association (GHVCA) Player of the Year is a four-time all-conference performer and was named an AVCA All-American in 2021. She has been recognized by PrepVolleyball.com on several occasions and checks in as the No. 18 player in the country for the class of 2022, as well as a Second Team High School All-American. A member of the Houston Skyline volleyball club, Underwood has achieved five tournament titles with her team, including a national title in 2019.

Bird on Underwood: “Ava (Underwood) has an aura of positive energy that attracts people to her. She’s extremely gritty and comes with all the intangibles you’d want in a future leader. We are excited to add Ava’s high-level skill, and she will raise the competitive energy in our gym immediately.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.