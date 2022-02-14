Valentine’s Day events around Bryan-College Station
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you and that special someone are still looking for some fun things to do on Valentine’s Day, Bryan and College Station have a lot of fun events to help celebrate the day of love.
Bryan
Downtown Elixir and Spirits is offering a dinner special for two that comes with a cocktail, appetizer, entrée and dessert.
Frittela Italian Café is also doing a special Valentine’s Day dinner. Couples can also come in and take pictures in their photo booth, plus walk away with a complimentary rose.
Over at Degallery, their will be a special Valentine’s Day drawing and painting class for beginners from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. The studio is also offering a special 20% off for all of its artwork collections.
College Station
What’s The Buzz Coffee is offering three $20 Valentine’s Day packages to choose from.
Grand Station Entertainment has a special date night package that is going to come with an hour of bowling, 30 minutes of axe throwing, and two $5 arcade game cards.
Kinda Candid Selfie Museum is getting festive inside of their location. There will be a special kissing booth photo op you and your partner can take pictures in. Tickets are $25 and they’re open from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.
Texas A&M PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) and Century Square are coming together to host a special Valentine’s Day event, “Smooch A Pooch.” Everyone is invited to come, make a donation and get your picture taken with a dog in their kissing booth. The event is from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. and all donations will go to support animals in Bryan-College Station.
