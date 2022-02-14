Valentine’s Day events around Bryan-College Station

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you and that special someone are still looking for some fun things to do on Valentine’s Day, Bryan and College Station have a lot of fun events to help celebrate the day of love.

Bryan

Downtown Elixir and Spirits is offering a dinner special for two that comes with a cocktail, appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Celebrate with your sweetheart or closest friends this Valentine's Day weekend at Downtown Elixir! Enjoy our special prix fixe menu Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Posted by The Downtown Elixir and Spirits Company on Monday, February 7, 2022

Frittela Italian Café is also doing a special Valentine’s Day dinner. Couples can also come in and take pictures in their photo booth, plus walk away with a complimentary rose.

Looking for a quiet dinner to spend with your Valentine? We have you covered with our candle lit dinner! Call during store hours for reservations at (979)260-6666! Posted by Frittella Italian Cafe on Monday, January 31, 2022

Over at Degallery, their will be a special Valentine’s Day drawing and painting class for beginners from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. The studio is also offering a special 20% off for all of its artwork collections.

Valentine's day is around the corner! We have a lot of special events and gifts for you: 1. Discount 20% OFF for gifts... Posted by Degallery on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

College Station

What’s The Buzz Coffee is offering three $20 Valentine’s Day packages to choose from.

Love is in the air! -and by love we mean the smell of our freshly roasted specialty coffee! Whether you are looking for... Posted by What's the Buzz Coffee Co. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Grand Station Entertainment has a special date night package that is going to come with an hour of bowling, 30 minutes of axe throwing, and two $5 arcade game cards.

Kinda Candid Selfie Museum is getting festive inside of their location. There will be a special kissing booth photo op you and your partner can take pictures in. Tickets are $25 and they’re open from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Texas A&M PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) and Century Square are coming together to host a special Valentine’s Day event, “Smooch A Pooch.” Everyone is invited to come, make a donation and get your picture taken with a dog in their kissing booth. The event is from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. and all donations will go to support animals in Bryan-College Station.

