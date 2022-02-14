Your Vote Counts: Brazos County Court at Law 2

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The current Brazos County Court at Law 2 Judge, Jim Locke, is retiring, and two first-time Republican candidates want to fill that seat.

Roy Brantley was raised by a single mother on his grandparents’ farm in Salado, Texas. He attended Texas A&M University on a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship and later went on to complete law school at the South Texas College of Law. Brantley is a civil litigation and trial lawyer with experience throughout Texas.

I am thrilled to announce I am running for Judge, Brazos County Court at Law 2! As Judge, I will serve the people,... Posted by Roy Brantley for Judge, Brazos County Court at Law 2 on Monday, September 20, 2021

Brantley believes his local and state legal experience has prepared him to take the bench as judge. He said his first priority is to decrease the number of cases before the court. Many cases went untried due to COVID, according to Brantley.

“Last year at the end of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 2,533 cases pending before this particular court, county court at law number two,” Brantley said.

Brantley said 75% of those cases are misdemeanors, and he wants to try the cases with jury trials.

“I want people to come before the court, especially the young people that will appear before the court, to number one, believe they’ve been heard,” Brantley said. “Two, that they’ve had a fair trial.”

Mark Maltsberger is from La Porte, Texas and is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the South Texas College of Law.

Today, I'm officially launching my campaign for Judge of Brazos County Court at Law No. 2. If elected, I will use the... Posted by Mark Maltsberger for Judge on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

With over 20 years of local legal experience, Maltsberger believes he’s ready to take the bench. He said his top priority, if elected, would be to decrease the number of criminal cases that have been pending longer than six months.

“Of the criminal cases that have been pending, 64% of those have been pending more than 180 days, and that’s something that needs to change and that’s something that I have the experience to handle,” Maltsberger said.

Like Brantley, Maltsberger believes everyone is entitled to a speedy trial.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Maltsberger said. “Be that for a criminal defendant, be that for a criminal victim, be that for a litigant in a civil lawsuit, be that for a kid in a child custody case.”

There are no Democratic candidates vying for this seat. For more information on how you can cast your vote on March 1, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.