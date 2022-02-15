Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Bryan.

Chief Deputy Paul Martinez tells KBTX the inmate escaped from St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital Monday night before 10 p.m. Deputies were seen searching the area near the hospital.

The inmate’s name has not been released.

Martinez says there’s no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

