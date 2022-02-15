Advertisement

Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Bryan

BCSO searching for inmate that escaped hospital(KBTX)
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Bryan.

Chief Deputy Paul Martinez tells KBTX the inmate escaped from St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital Monday night before 10 p.m. Deputies were seen searching the area near the hospital.

The inmate’s name has not been released.

Martinez says there’s no reason to believe the public is in any danger.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

