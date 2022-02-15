Award winning author surprises Bryan High School class after receiving letter

Bryan, Texas (KBTX) - Award winning author, Kwame Alexander, came into town to surprise a teacher and students all the way from London.

It all started when English teacher, Abby Scoresby, sent Alexander a letter explaining how his books have impacted her and her students. Scoresby said she was just reaching out to him to let him know how much his literature has affected her class.

Alexander found her letter about a month ago, and said he knew instantly that he wanted to surprise Scoresby and her class with an appearance.

“You know I receive many letters and mail. But this one was different. I felt her passion for literature and I wanted to come out personally to Bryan and thank her for supporting my work,” Alexander said.

Kwame Alexander is a New York Times Bestselling author of 35 books. He’s also received Newbery and Caldecott awards. With those titles, Scoresby said she never would have dreamed for Alexander to acknowledge her letter and nonetheless show up at Bryan High School.

“When they announced Kwame Alexander’s name, I really couldn’t believe it. I mean he came for me and my class. This is the best day ever!,” said Alexander.

One of the lessons that Alexander stressed to the kids in his speech was never giving up. Alexander said he was told ‘no’ by many people and he never gave up on his dream of being an author, speaker and educator.

”I just wanted to come here to say thank you to teachers. I wanted to come here and thank these people who are doing the sacred work nurturing young minds,” Alexander said.

Scoresby said she feels so grateful for this experience put on by Alexander and some of the staff at Bryan High School.

“I just feel so much gratitude. I feel humble that such an important author and someone who has been so important in my understanding of literature and also to teaching students would take the time to come to Bryan High School, ” said Scoresby.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.