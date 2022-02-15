Bryan Couple looking to celebrate their 72nd anniversary this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In December of 1949, Jeane and Buddy McGown met on a blind date to go dancing.

Buddy’s mother had set up the date after meeting Jeane at a wedding.

“When I was home for the Christmas holidays, my mother had arranged this date for me to go out with Jeane and some of Jeane’s friends,” said Buddy.

Sparks flew on that fateful first date, Jeane said they had a wonderful time.

“I went home and told my sister that night ‘I have met the man I am going to marry, he just doesn’t know it yet,’” exclaimed Jeane.

Buddy knew too. Eight days later on their fifth date Buddy proposed to Jeane.

“When you see that one and talk and visit with that one, you will know,” said Buddy. “I was struck by her beauty and her intelligence and her great personality and the fact she appeared to love me.”

At ages 97 and 93, the Bryan couple will be celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary this June. Proving their love, and Buddy’s Jokes, have stood the test of time.

“I have this joke, I call her my first wife,” said Buddy.

“You have to tell the rest of it,” exclaimed Jeane. “‘Call her that to keep her on her toes,’” she joked.

Their advice for a successful marriage: don’t expect perfection, there will be more good than bad and never go to sleep without saying “I love you.”

“Every night, even if we have had a little ‘disagreement’ we always say we love each other at night,” said Jeane.

The couple has two children, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a seventh on the way.

Mr. McGown was the longtime band director at the original Bryan High School, Stephen F. Austin High School. He then became the director of music education for the Bryan Independent School District for many years.

Mrs. McGown was a longtime Bryan educator too, teaching typing, keyboarding and business classes.

