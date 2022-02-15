Advertisement

Convicted car thief accused of stealing another vehicle in Bryan

Rechelle Wilson, 29
Rechelle Wilson, 29(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A convicted car thief was arrested this week for reportedly stealing another vehicle in Bryan.

Rechelle Wilson, 29, was taken into custody Monday. Bryan police say she got into a running vehicle in front of someone’s home on Lynn Drive last Thursday and drove off.

Authorities were investigating a related car theft and tracked Wilson down after jail phone calls between her and another defendant.

Wilson was arrested Monday with the stolen vehicle and a pistol from the other car theft. She’s charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Wilson was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in January of 2021.

