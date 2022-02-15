Eat. Give Back. Win Prizes: Bryan Dinning Days kicks off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Dinning Days begins Tuesday, and patrons have the opportunity to support Bryan restaurants, give back to the Brazos Valley Food Bank and win prizes.

According to Destination Bryan, over two dozen establishments are participating and will be showcasing featured and one-of-a-kind menu items. For example, The Village Café will be serving muffulettas and the Tilted Pint is offering Irish Nachos.

To participate in Bryan Dinning Days, click here and download the free mobile pass to check-in at restaurants.

Beyond enjoying great food at these restaurants, prizes will be awarded based on the number of check-ins, says Abigail Noel, Destination Bryan’s PR and communications manager.

“The more check-ins you go to gives you more opportunities to win some incredible prizes [like] gift card packs to Bryan restaurants, a private wine tasting at Vino Boheme, and some tickets to Ronin’s Full Moon Dinner,” says Noel.

Kelly Enright, who owns Tilted Pint says this event is about connecting the community.

“It’s all about the community and connecting the community to local restaurants, that’s really important,” says Enright. “When you can support a cause like the Brazos Valley Food Bank it’s just huge. The Brazos Valley Food Bank is important to all of us.”

In addition to prizes, Engel & Völkers will donate $1 to the Brazos Valley Food Bank for each check in, according to Destination Bryan.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank says donations like these are critical at this time. Candace Tise, development manager at the Brazos Valley Food Bank, says the food bank is low on donations, especially canned vegetables and fruit.

”The past few years have been really hard on everybody,” says Tise. “If you have been to the grocery store lately you can see that the cost of food has really gone up.”

“Food just doesn’t go as far as it used to and unfortunately more people than ever have needed help,” says Tise.

Bryan Dinning days will run from Feb. 15 through Feb. 28.

