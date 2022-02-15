Advertisement

Firefighters battling blaze at Caldwell Motel, some residents without power

Firefighters battling blaze at Caldwell Motel
Firefighters battling blaze at Caldwell Motel(Jess)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Feb. 15, 2022
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell firefighters and multiple agencies are responding to a fire at the Caldwell Motel.

Fire officials have not confirmed a cause for the fire or if there are any injuries, but they are asking everyone to avoid the area. They said some residents around the are may be experiencing a power outage.

“Please avoid the area to give all of our first responders time and room to work to put this fire out!,” the Caldwell Fire and Rescue Facebook post says.

Update 3pm: Power will be out in some areas Caldwell Fire is currently working a fire at the Caldwell Motel. Multiple...

Posted by Caldwell Fire and Rescue on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

