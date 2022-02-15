First News at Four: Updates on Russia/Ukraine situation, Canada trucker protests

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined First News at Four Monday to discuss the latest in politics, from ongoing talks about escalating tensions in Ukraine to the end of the Canadian truckers’ protest.

Over the past couple of weeks there have been many high-profile meetings among world leaders to talk about Ukraine. On Monday, February 14, President Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation in Ukraine. Meanwhile Russian President Putin indicated he would like to have diplomatic discussions continued. Decker believes this is a good sign.

“That means the possibility, at least for now, is low or lower that Russian troops will enter into Ukraine illegally,” he said.

Although at the same time, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine indicated he expected a Russian invasion of his country by Wednesday, February 16. In the meantime, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has traveled to Europe to meet with his defense counterparts.

The White House has also been keeping an eye on the protests happening in Canada. The Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, Michigan, is now reopened.

“Goods are getting to and from the U.S., and Canada can now cross the border much more easily than what occurred over the past two weeks,” Decker explained.

Decker also touched on President Biden’s upcoming Supreme Court nomination. The President has said he will announce his nominee by the end of the month. According to Decker, he has narrowed his list to four individuals.

But, Decker says whoever the President picks, “will be historic” as she will be the first Black woman nominated for the U.S. Supreme Court.

