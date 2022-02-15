Franklin girls basketball tops Caldwell 66-61 in bi-district round

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin girls basketball team beat Caldwell 66-61 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 3A playoffs at Cameron Yoe High School Monday night.

Caldwell made their first appearance in the postseason since 2000 and second since 1985. Franklin was able to hold on to a 6 point halftime lead (35-29) to advance to the area round of the playoffs.

Jae Mathis scored all of the Lady Hornets’ points in the first quarter. Breann Sims would help out by hitting 3 three-pointers in the second quarter. The Lady Lions caught fire from beyond the arc in the first half with three-pointers from Riley hood, Hailey Fannin, and Maggie Smitherman.

Franklin advances to the area round to take on Malakoff.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.