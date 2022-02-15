Advertisement

Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death announcement of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021, in England. Prince Andrew wants a jury to decide a lawsuit against him by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, if he can't get the case dismissed altogether. The request from his lawyers Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, was inside a formal response to the lawsuit Giuffre filed against him in August in Manhattan.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Sanchez, Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office: Man who fled traffic stop in custody
Cody Rowley, 19
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Bryan
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection

Latest News

The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks
Gibson said in an Instagram post he was in the middle of filming when he got the news his...
‘My sweet Valentine just passed away’: Tyrese Gibson’s mom dies after battle with COVID-19
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
3 ex-officers on trial in George Floyd killing say they’ll testify