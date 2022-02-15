Lee County issues Burn Ban

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Lee County officials have issued a Burn Ban, effective for the entire county, until further notice.

Under this order, outdoor burning outside of an appropriate enclosure is prohibited until the Burn Ban is lifted.

According to the official order, an appropriate enclosure is defined as “a container no larger than a 55-gallon barrel that incorporates the use of a screen or wire lid.”

