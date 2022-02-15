Advertisement

Lee County issues Burn Ban

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Lee County officials have issued a Burn Ban, effective for the entire county, until further notice.

Under this order, outdoor burning outside of an appropriate enclosure is prohibited until the Burn Ban is lifted.

According to the official order, an appropriate enclosure is defined as “a container no larger than a 55-gallon barrel that incorporates the use of a screen or wire lid.”

