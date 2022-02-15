Advertisement

Man charged after stealing dinosaur claw worth $25,000, police say

Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.
Christopher Thomas, 39, is charged with trafficking stolen property.(Tucson Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of stealing a dinosaur claw worth $25,000.

Tucson police said Christopher Thomas, 39, stole the fossil Jan. 30 from a vendor at a gem show – a specialized market dedicated to gemstones, crystals, fossils, jewelry and more.

A week later, Thomas allegedly tried to sell the dinosaur claw to another vendor in the area. However, the person Thomas tried to sell the claw to recognized the item and alerted police.

Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.
Officials said the stolen dinosaur claw is worth $25,000.(Tucson Police Department via CNN Newsource)

Thomas has been charged with trafficking stolen property.

The claw is now back in Colorado with its owner.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan
Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office: Man who fled traffic stop in custody
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
Construction cost on the rise for homebuilders
Construction cost on the rise for homebuilders amid supply chain shortages

Latest News

A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child hen the injured mother walked...
Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold
Gale Stewart, 64, was rescued after being found clinging to a tree hours she disappeared.
‘Miracle story’: Woman, 64, found clinging to tree on steep slope hours after disappearance
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Biden: US has not verified claim of Russian troop withdrawal
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes