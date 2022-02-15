MSC OPAS Presents RENT in College Station this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been nearly 20 years since OPAS presented RENT as part of the 30th anniversary season. Now, on the eve of the organization’s 50th anniversary season, the show that changed Broadway forever is coming back to Bryan-College Station as part of its 25th Anniversary Tour on February 16 and 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM. OPAS Executive Director Anne Black joined First News at Four to discuss the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning show.

RENT is the story of starving artists in New York City in the 80s at the peak of the AIDS epidemic.

Black warns that people should read the synopsis first, explaining that it has a lot of strong language and, “there are things in the show some people will object to.”

However, Black believes it is a beautiful show, saying “you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll want to go home and hug the people you love.”

Tickets are on sale now at the MSC Box Office (979-845-1234) and online at www.MSCOPAS.org. Ticket prices range from $30-$90 with special ticket prices for students.

