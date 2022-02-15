Newly opened Travis Fields to draw in sports tourism to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new Travis Fields in Bryan’s Midtown Park opened Friday, February 11.

Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan joined First News at Four Monday to talk about what these baseball fields will bring to the community.

Travis Fields includes three new state of the art Little League baseball fields, batting cages, and a training facility.

Bryan College Station already hosts plenty of sporting events, but Noel explains that “some tournaments that we might not have been able to bring in before and might not have had enough facilities, but now we’ve got that opportunity to seek out those larger tournaments, whether they’re regional or statewide.”

Noel revealed they don’t just hope to do statewide and national tournaments, but even international ones. They have connections in Australia and other Asian markets.

These tournaments will have a huge economic impact. Visitors will stay in hotel rooms, eat at local restaurants, and shop at local businesses.

Travis Fields will host plenty of local events too. They will be hosting Little League tournaments for local kids as well as a kickball league. Local middle schools and high schools are open to use the facilities for some of their tournaments.

Travis Fields is located at 2220 Bomber Drive in Bryan.

Find more about Travis Fields here.

Watch full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.