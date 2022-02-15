Next 48 hours bring windy conditions, rain chances to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Breezy conditions returned to the Brazos Valley Tuesday, with winds generally gusting 25 - 35 mph across the area. That wind only kicks up from here into the middle of the week as a weather system approaches the Lone Star State.

Winds are slated to blow 15 - 25 mph sustained Wednesday, gusting upwards of 35 - 40 mph throughout the day. If you haven’t done so already, best to secure any outdoor lawn items into midweek as those left unsecured plus empty trash cans may tumble around a bit!

Gusts 35-40 mph are generally expected throughout the day Wednesday. (KBTX)

Winds will continue to gust up to 35 mph Thursday, but turn in from the north after a cold front passes through Thursday afternoon / early evening. Before it can get here, though, Wednesday’s south wind will quickly send additional Gulf moisture into the Brazos Valley. This will feed a chance for rain Wednesday through early Thursday as this weather maker moves into the state.

Spotty showers Wednesday will likely increase in coverage Wednesday night / early Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms possible by Thursday morning. Tuesday afternoon’s data now shows that the better chance for strong / severe storm activity sits north of the Brazos Valley. The latest update in from the Storm Prediction Center echoes that, trimming the entirety of the area out of that strong storm potential. Still -- a few isolated rumbles of thunder may start off the day Thursday, especially north and east. Best to keep the rain gear handy as well as your KBTX PinPoint Weather App over the next few days!

As of the Tuesday afternoon update from the Storm Prediction Center, the Brazos Valley has been removed from Wednesday / Wednesday night's severe risk. (KBTX)

As the radar clears out from west to east throughout the day Thursday, dry air will quickly move in and help temperatures warm into the spring-like mid 70s by Thursday afternoon. A cold front is then slated to push into the Brazos Valley by early evening, sending in another round of winter air to wrap up the work week. Temperatures are currently forecasted to fall into the 30s by Friday morning, likely feeling like the 20s for the morning commute. Chilly mornings followed by pleasant afternoons will be the theme of the upcoming weekend before a few additional rain / storm chances return next week.

A cold front arrives Thursday and sends a quick push of winter air back into the Brazos Valley, dropping temperatures into the 30s by Friday and Saturday mornings. (KBTX)

