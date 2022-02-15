Advertisement

Sammy Catalena to be inducted into Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

The late Brazos Co. Commissioner will be getting a posthumous “Empty Saddles” induction
By Heather Falls
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The late Sammy Catalena has been named as one of the inductees for the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The Brazos County Commissioner and local businessman passed away in May 2020, but Catalena will be getting a posthumous “Empty Saddles” induction.

The 2022 inductions are set for Saturday, April 9 at the River Ranch Event Center in Fort Worth. Doors open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with inductions scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m.

There will also be a golf tournament Friday, April 8 at the Canyon West Golf Course in Weatherford. A welcome reception is planned for Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame which is located in Cowtown Coliseum.

The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Texas rodeo cowboy and cowgirl.

The annual induction ceremony recognizes the contributions of world champions, as well as those lesser-known heroes and heroines.

Event tickets and additional information can be obtained by visiting the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame website at www.TexasRodeoCowboy.com or emailing info@TexasRodeoCowboy.com.

