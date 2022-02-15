Advertisement

Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wholesale retailer Sam’s Club is offering a heavily discounted membership deal.

The warehouse club is offering $8 memberships until Thursday as a result of a promotion it ran for the Super Bowl.

The promotion stated that the price for a new membership would be equal to the yard line the ball was at during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, which is when the retailer ran a 30-second commercial.

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on the Cincinnati Bengals’ eight-yard line when the commercial ran, which means new customers can receive a Sam’s Club membership for $37 less than the normal price of $45.

The Rams would eventually score the Super Bowl-winning touchdown on that drive.

The deal only applies to the Club membership tier, and there is only one discounted membership per person. The memberships are valid for one year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan
Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office: Man who fled traffic stop in custody
Driver injured in crash on Highway 30 west of Huntsville
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Construction cost on the rise for homebuilders
Construction cost on the rise for homebuilders amid supply chain shortages

Latest News

Winds pick up into midweek with gusts up to 35-40 mph expected Wednesday.
Next 48 hours bring windy conditions, rain chances to the Brazos Valley
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
US hasn’t verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme
FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa,...
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert
Driver injured in crash on Highway 30 west of Huntsville