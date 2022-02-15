Simmons Named to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M’s senior swimmer Peter Simmons was named to the 2022 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team, announced by the league office Tuesday. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Simmons has been a leader among his peers when it comes to community involvement with his biggest commitment coming with the Aggies CAN initiative, the largest student-athlete run canned food drive in the nation. He helped lead the campaigning efforts for the canned food drive, while also collecting cans at various events. The College Station, Texas native has also spent time reading to students at Spring Creek Elementary School. He has dedicated countless hours to the local community, while also balancing an intense academic schedule, swimming and involvement in student organizations. Simmons is the president of A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee this year, previously serving as vice president and as a team representative. In the classroom, Peter has earned TAMU Distinguished Student honors and in the fall received the Craig C. Brown Outstanding Engineer Award. He has been a multi-year member of the SEC Academic and AD Honor Rolls.

The Aggies are in the midst of competing at SEC Championships, which began Tuesday morning and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 19.