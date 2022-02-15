Advertisement

Sisco keys Lady Tiger comeback as A&M Consolidated beats Montgomery 51-44

Claire Sisco had 20 points and the Lady Tiger defense held Montgomery to just 11 points in the...
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -- Claire Sisco had 20 points and the Lady Tiger defense held Montgomery to just 11 points in the second half as they erased a 33-24 halftime deficit and beat the Lady Bears 51-44 in the Bi-District round of the playoffs Tuesday night at The Pit.

The Lady Tigers outscored Montgomery 16-2 in the third quarter.

The Lady Bears got off to a hot start thanks to a hot first half behind the 3 point line that saw them hit 7 threes in the first half.

A&M Consolidated now advances to the Area Round of the playoffs where they will play the winner between Austin Crockett and Pflugerville Hendrickson who are set to play Tuesday.

