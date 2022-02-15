Treat of the Day: Leon County Sheriff’s Office employee retires after 31 years
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Peggy Ivey!
After 31 years of service at the Leon County Sheriff’s office Ivey is retiring. Ivey has served Leon County not only in the administration department but she also held her dispatcher and jailer license for many years. Now that she is enjoying her well deserved retirement, she will get to focus on being a full time GiGi.
