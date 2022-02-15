Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Leon County Sheriff’s Office employee retires after 31 years

By Megan Calongne
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Peggy Ivey!

After 31 years of service at the Leon County Sheriff’s office Ivey is retiring. Ivey has served Leon County not only in the administration department but she also held her dispatcher and jailer license for many years. Now that she is enjoying her well deserved retirement, she will get to focus on being a full time GiGi.

On Friday, after 31 years of service at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, we wished a Happy Retirement to Peggy Ivey....

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Bryan man arrested following a standoff in College Station.
Suspect in standoff in College Station neighborhood arrested on multiple charges
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 21, has been at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since early...
Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital

Latest News

treat of the day
Treat of the day: Navasota High School tennis players place at tournament
Treat of the Day: Franklin ISD elementary school celebrates 100 days of class
Aaron and Sean, members of the band Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, pose for a photo with...
Treat of the Day: Band attends School of Rock end of season show to hear their own song played
treat of the day
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD football players signed by colleges