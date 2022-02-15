Advertisement

Wright Named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Texas A&M’s senior swimmer Mollie Wright was named to the 2022 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Community Service Team, announced by the league office Tuesday. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Wright has dedicated her time away from the pool and the classroom to a number of organizations in the community. She has served with BCS Together, which works with families and children touched by the child welfare in the Brazos Valley, and also spent time volunteering with the local Boys and Girls club. A native of Midland, Texas, Wright has also given her time to AggiesCAN, the largest student-athlete run canned food drive in the nation, as well as REVed up to Read. She has served as a team representative with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for two years and has been an ambassador for the 12thMan Foundation’s 1922 Fund. She is also a multi-year SEC Academic and AD Honor Roll member.

The Aggies are in the midst of competing at SEC Championships, which began Tuesday and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 19. Follow on Twitter for updates, @aggieswimdive.

