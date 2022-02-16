Advertisement

20 injured in Missouri school bus crash

Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.(Source: Gray News/file)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus from the Koshkonong School District in southern Missouri.

Authorities reported 20 people were injured in the crash, KYTV reported.

The patrol said the driver drove off Highway 99 north of Thomasville around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.

The bus crossed the highway several times before it hit several trees and flipped onto its side, authorities said.

One student suffered moderate injuries, and emergency crews treated 17 other students were treated for minor injuries, the patrol said. Two adults were also treated for injuries.

Most of the injured were taken by private vehicles to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, while one student was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark.

The bus driver wasn’t hurt, the report said.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Caldwell police chief says all guests accounted for following motel fire on Highway 21
Troopers say the driver of this car drifted into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning and hit an...
Driver injured in crash on Highway 30 west of Huntsville
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality that occurred Tuesday...
Troopers investigating fatal collision involving train in Grimes County
Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office: Man who fled traffic stop in custody

Latest News

Our generator setup failed for a short bit in the middle of the coldest weather Texas had seen...
Let’s never do that again: Recalling one wild day during Winter Storm 2021
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight