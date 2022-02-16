Aggie Women’s Hoops Hits the Road to Play at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for a road test against the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday inside SJB Pavilion at 8 p.m. CT.

Team Leaders

Kayla Wells leads the Aggies (14-10, 4-8 SEC), averaging 16.9 points per game while pacing the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 50%. Jordan Nixon averages 10.9 points per game while also dishing out 4.2 assists. Texas A&M is second in the country and leads the SEC in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 39% of its shots from deep.

Last Time Out

The Aggies fell to LSU, 74-58, on Sunday. Kayla Wells recorded the eighth 20-point game of her season pouring in 23 points, going 9-of-16 from the field. Aaliyah Patty produced the fourth double-double of her senior campaign. The West Chester, Illinois, native registered 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks against the Tigers.

Series

Thursday’s match-up is the 14th all-time meeting between the Aggies and the Rebels (18-6, 6-5 SEC) with the Maroon & White leading the series at 10-3. Texas A&M has won four of their last five meetings with Ole Miss, the latest one being an 80-63 loss for the Aggies at home this season. The Rebels are led by fourth-year head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and All-American Shakira Austin who is averaging 14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch

Thursday’s matchup will be televised on SECN with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1150 AM/93.7 FM or worldwide through the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.