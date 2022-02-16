Advertisement

Aggies Look to Defend Title at John A. Burns Intercollegiate

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 16, 2022
Lihu’e, Kaua’i – The Texas A&M men’s golf team heads out to the Aloha State to compete in the 45th John A. Burns Intercollegiate, Feb. 17-19, at the par-72, 7,156-yard Ocean Course Hokuala.

The Maroon and White are paired with Arizona, Hawaii and Southern California and will tee off on hole No. 1 at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Aggie Lineup

Competing for the Aggies are Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Phichaksn Maichon and Michael Heidelbaugh. Daniel Rodrigues, Evan Myers and Dallas Hankamer are competing as individuals.

Last Time at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate

A&M won the 2020 edition of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate, defeating New Mexico by five strokes with a 19-under 845. Bennett tied for third at 6-under, while Jimmy Lee tied for seventh at 4-under. Paysse was 2-under and tied for 15th while Walker Lee tied for 22 at 1-under.

John A. Burns Intercollegiate Championships

In addition to the 2020 title, the Aggies also won the team championship in 2009 and 2018. Three Aggies have four individual championships as Chandler Phillips was a two-time winner in 2017 and 2018 with Andrea Pavan and John Hurley winning in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

The Field

Joining the Aggies are host Hawaii, Arizona, BYU, Cal, Fresno State, Grand Canyon, Long Beach State, New Mexico, Northern Colorado, St. Mary’s, Santa Clara, UC Irvine, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP and Washington State.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

