A&M losing streak ends following 56-55 win over Florida

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team snapped an 8 game losing streak Tuesday night following a 56-55 win over Florida at Reed Arena. The win also ended the longest losing streak in head coach Buzz Williams’ career.

The Aggies were down 55-54 with :19 seconds to play when Wade Taylor IV was fouled taking a 3 pointer. He went to the free throw line and hit all 3 of his free throws to put Texas A&M up for good. Taylor IV finished with 8 points.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 16 points as they picked up their first win over Florida dating back to 2016.

The Aggies picked up their first win in over a month dating back to a 64-58 loss to 12th ranked Kentucky dating back to January 15th at Reed Arena.

