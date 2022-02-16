Branstine, Stoiana Sweep SEC Women’s Tennis Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s tennis swept Wednesday’s SEC Weekly Honors, as junior Carson Branstine garnered SEC Player of the Week distinction while Mary Stoiana was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced.

Branstine rewrote the Texas A&M record books during the 2022 ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships, guiding the Aggies to their best performance at the tournament in school history and setting a program-record ranked win along the way. She posted a pair of ranked singles victories over the weekend, including a straight-set win over No. 1 Eryn Cayetano of USC. Her 6-4, 6-3 win over the nation’s top-ranked player put the Aggies ahead by an insurmountable 3-0 margin in the team’s eventual 4-1 defeat of the 10th-ranked Trojans. On the previous evening, Branstine booked a steady 6-4, 6-4 decision over No. 53 Tatsiana Sasnouskaya of Old Dominion, powering the Aggies to a pair of ranked team wins on the weekend. In doubles play, Branstine went 2-0 with one match left unfinished alongside Stoiana, highlighting some of the most dominant doubles played by the Aggies this season. A&M has yet to drop a doubles point in the 2022 dual match campaign, with Branstine and Stoiana’s efforts at the No. 2 position serving as a key factor.

With less than a month of her collegiate playing career complete, Branstine owns a 3-1 record against nationally-ranked singles opponents, including two wins over players currently ranked in the top-20. In doubles, she holds an unblemished 5-0 record, all during the dual match slate alongside Stoiana. Her designation as SEC Player of the Week is the first conference award of her collegiate career.

Stoiana also put together an impressive weekend of performances at ITA Indoors, starting things off with the sixth ranked singles victory of her career, breezing by No. 51 Jessica Alsola of California in straight sets. Against 17th-ranked Old Dominion, Stoiana helped clinch the doubles point with a 6-4 finish against Alexandra Viktorovich and Alesya Yakubovich. In the win over No. 10 USC, Branstine and Stoiana clinched the doubles point for the second night in a row, logging a domineering 6-2 victory against Salma Ewing and McKenna Koenig.

Overall, Stoiana holds a team-best 6-2 record against nationally-ranked opponents in singles coupled with a 10-2 overall start in doubles. In dual matches, Stoiana boasts a perfect 7-0 record in doubles play, winning alongside three different partners at all three positions. Her SEC Freshman of the Week title serves as the first conference award of her collegiate tennis career.

The Aggies are off to their best start in program history, boasting an 11-1 overall record with their only loss coming by way of a 4-3 decision against fourth-ranked California. The Maroon & White return to action on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, as Texas A&M challenges TCU and Abilene Christian at noon (CT) and 4:30 p.m., respectively.

