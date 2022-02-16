Brazos County election officials urge caution when completing application for ballot by mail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we inch closer and closer to the Texas Primary Election Day, election officials are urging voters to pay close attention to their mail-in ballot applications and forms.

In Brazos County, officials are already seeing a number of mail-in ballots with errors and are having to reject them under the new state law. Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock cite issues with ID requirements created by Senate Bill 1. The law requires that the identification voters use when they vote by mail matches what’s on their voter registration record — whether it’s a driver’s license number or partial ( Last 4 digits) social security number.

”There’s a new requirement for a driver’s license or the last four of the social security number. We’re seeing quite a few of those applications come in without either of those pieces of information or maybe the voter puts in their driver’s license and we have the social on file,” said Hancock.

To cut down on mail time officials suggest you complete the optional section on your ballot form where you can provide an email and phone number for voter officials to contact you should there be a problem with your ballot.

“We look at a four to ten-day window for the voter to receive the mail back from us and for us to receive a response from that voter so with the deadline coming close it makes it problematic,” said Hancock.

Sample application for a ballot by mail (KBTX)

Early voting started on Feb. 14. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

For the latest up-to-date information on elections across the Brazos Valley check out our Your Vote Counts 2022: Election Guide and all articles on voting and elections.

The Secretary of State has launched a new portal. You can: Check your voter registration Start a new voter registration... Posted by Brazos County Elections on Friday, January 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.