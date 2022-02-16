Brazos County residents voice concerns about area roads

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents that live off Greens Prairie Road between the College Station city limits are voicing their concerns about the roughly six-mile stretch of roadway.

The City of College Station recently completed winding of one-half of the roadway that sits in its city limits and has moved to the other end of Greens Prairie to start winding that portion.

It’s the section between the two city roadways that has neighbors concerned. Residents say once the city of College Station completes construction they’ll be left with two four-lane roads with a two lane road sandwiched in between. They say besides the roadways not matching it will become a big safety issue.

Charley Todd lives in a community right off Greens Prairie. He, along with other community members, voiced their opinions during the public comments section at Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, asking them to consider expanding the county’s section of roadway to match the city’s.

“You go from a modern boulevard to a country road and then back to a modern boulevard,” said Todd. “With the growth of the area if we leave that bottleneck you will have continual backing up which leads to potential rear-end collisions, people being cut off, not being able to get out as well as potentially trying to go out and around people into the ditches on the side.”

Longtime residents like Susan McKneely are concerned about area schools.

“I have grave concern about the children and the school buses,” said McKneely. “There are four buses that back up for as much as 20 minutes trying to cross over Sweet Water Drive.”

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says he and commissioners have listened to the concerns of the residents but approving and funding a winding project isn’t feasible at the moment.

“It would add significantly to the county budget,” said Peters. “We’ve had those discussions, we’re still looking at how we can try to come up and get that project done.”

Residents say they want county leaders to find a way to make sure county roads are just as safe as city roads. They said better roads make the county better for everyone.

“We’re hopeful that they will find the funding either through bonding or move our project up higher because of the safety concerns,” said McKneely.

“It is truly a community issue, there’s no one single group that’s gonna benefit from it. This benefits everyone in Brazos County,” said Todd.

