Brazos Valley homes in high demand despite rising cost and decline in inventory

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The housing market in the Brazos Valley is booming.

According to a recent report from the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors, the average sale price of a home increased by 19% in January compared to this time last year.

Reports show the average price of a home in the Bryan-College Station market is $348,757. On top of that houses are selling faster. In Bryan and College Station homes and contracts are being sold and closed in 88 days compared to 119 days in January 2021.

Experts say with houses selling faster more houses are needed to meet the demand. It’s estimated that Bryan-College Station has 0.9 months of housing inventory compared to 2.4 months of inventory in January 2021.

For those looking to sell their homes, experts say now is the time. With housing inventory being low buyers are willing to do whatever it takes to get the home of their dreams or any home at all for that matter.

“As of January 2022, we have crossed into less than one month of residential inventory,” said Jodi Warner, president of the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors and Realtor with Century 21 Beal in College Station. “If you kept up with the recent chamber statistics, the economic development conference they talked about everybody wanting to move to Bryan-College Station and Texas as a whole.”

" We definitely have a lack of inventory, a lack of listings. We are seeing our current market tick up a little bit faster than what it normally does at the beginning of the year,” said Warner.

Wendy Flynn, of Wendy Flynn Real Estate Team-Keller Williams Bryan College Station, says the red hot seller’s market is great for sellers but not so much for buyers. She says the average price of a home has gone up drastically in part because buyers are now in constant competition with each other due to the lack of inventory in the market.

“Buyers are a little tired right now,” said Flynn. “On a desirable property, it’s not unheard of to have you know seven to ten or even more offers and so that can be a very tight competition.”

“Buyers will be bringing what they call their best and highest offer and that may have a buyer paying a premium over on top of an appraisal value and they’re guaranteeing that to the sellers or they may include some other factors in their contract to make it more attractive to the sellers because they know they’re competing against other buyers.

Flynn says the housing trends shouldn’t be discouraging for buyers.

“One of the things I want to say to buyers is have hope. Don’t lose hope,” said Flynn. “March is coming up and we’ll see more inventory on the market in March and in April. They’ll be more to come and they’ll be more opportunities to purchase.”

