Bryan ISD collecting cereal boxes for spring break cereal celebration

cereal boxes at Bowen Elementary
cereal boxes at Bowen Elementary(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful first year, the spring break cereal celebration is back. The initiative was started at Kemp-Carvel Elementary and got so popular all elementary schools in Bryan ISD decided to participate.

The goal is to send each student home with a box of cereal to have during spring break. Over at Bowen Elementary, the school has already collected over 300 boxes of cereal.

“So many of our kids greatly benefit from the free breakfast program at our school and we want to give them the same opportunity, give them a little breakfast over spring break,” says Bowen Elementary 1st grade teacher Hillary Heller.

If you want to send a box of cereal to a Bryan ISD elementary school Donations can be dropped off at the school’s front office.

