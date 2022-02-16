Bryan ISD collecting cereal boxes for spring break cereal celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a successful first year, the spring break cereal celebration is back. The initiative was started at Kemp-Carvel Elementary and got so popular all elementary schools in Bryan ISD decided to participate.

SO. MUCH. CEREAL.



Bowen Elementary has already collected over 300 boxes for their Spring Break Cereal Celebration. Every elementary school in @BryanISD is participating in this initiative with the goal of sending every student home with a box for spring break. pic.twitter.com/gdm7IFI4Va — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) February 16, 2022

The goal is to send each student home with a box of cereal to have during spring break. Over at Bowen Elementary, the school has already collected over 300 boxes of cereal.

“So many of our kids greatly benefit from the free breakfast program at our school and we want to give them the same opportunity, give them a little breakfast over spring break,” says Bowen Elementary 1st grade teacher Hillary Heller.

If you want to send a box of cereal to a Bryan ISD elementary school Donations can be dropped off at the school’s front office.

