College Station school bus driver issued citation following crash in Grimes County

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station school bus driver received a citation for failing to control speed following a crash involving the bus and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County.

A spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on FM 1774 near Mallard Lane.

Troopers say a 2014 GMC pickup towing a homemade trailer and a College Station ISD 2015 IC school bus were traveling southbound. The pickup was stopped in the roadway allowing for another vehicle to turn and that’s when the bus struck the trailer and came to rest on the trailer.

There were 36 passengers on the school bus with no injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The driver of the school bus was cited for failing to control speed.

