Advertisement

College Station school bus driver issued citation following crash in Grimes County

A spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on FM 1774 near Mallard Lane.
There were 36 passengers on the school bus with no injuries.
There were 36 passengers on the school bus with no injuries.(Source: WSFA)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station school bus driver received a citation for failing to control speed following a crash involving the bus and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County.

A spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety says the collision occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on FM 1774 near Mallard Lane.

Troopers say a 2014 GMC pickup towing a homemade trailer and a College Station ISD 2015 IC school bus were traveling southbound. The pickup was stopped in the roadway allowing for another vehicle to turn and that’s when the bus struck the trailer and came to rest on the trailer.

There were 36 passengers on the school bus with no injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The driver of the school bus was cited for failing to control speed.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan
Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office: Man who fled traffic stop in custody
Troopers say the driver of this car drifted into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning and hit an...
Driver injured in crash on Highway 30 west of Huntsville
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Construction cost on the rise for homebuilders
Construction cost on the rise for homebuilders amid supply chain shortages

Latest News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/15
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/15
Research shows worsening mental health was seen more among 50-80-year-old women, those who had...
Research shows worsening mental health issues among older adults during pandemic
Mumford ISD seeing COVID-19 cases grow before Thanksgiving Break
Rural school districts see decline in COVID-19 cases
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Shelter and hotline available for those displaced by Caldwell motel fire