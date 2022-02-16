County Commissioners draft resolution honoring several ahead of annual banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners took a moment to honor six community members for their contribution to the community and the Brazos Valley African American Museum at Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and in the abundance of safety, the 21st Annual Appreciation Banquet has been... Posted by Brazos Valley African American Museum on Friday, January 14, 2022

Raymond Arrington, Seddrick & Rebecca Eddington, Dr. Brain Merrell, Fabi Payton, and Dr. Phebe Moore Simmons were mentioned during the meeting and will be honored formally at the Brazos Valley African American Museums 21st Virtual Annual Appreciation banquet next Saturday.

Brazos County Pct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley says each of this year’s honorees has significantly made an impact on the community.

”We always try to recognize people in the community that are contributing in a positive way,” said Cauley.

The Annual Appreciation Event recognizes outstanding community citizens. The banquet is also a fundraiser that helps with operating costs associated with the Brazos Valley African American Museum and allows the museum to offer programs for the community and school children, bring in new exhibits, provide staff development opportunities, and conduct school outreach and activities.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be online and will feature a speaker, honoree presentation, and online silent auction.

The speaker for this year’s event is Dr. Aval Na’Ree Green, MD, Texas A&M Health Science Center/Baylor Scott & White.

For more information on purchasing tickets for the event click here.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also still available.

For sponsorship opportunities visit http://www.bvaam.org/banquet for the brochure and contribution form. To donate an auction item please call at 979-775-3961 or email at auction@bvaam.org.

The silent auction will be open from February 21 - 27. To participate in the online silent auction, please visit https://www.biddingowl.com/bvaam

