Advertisement

The DeLorean is back and all-electric

The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.(DeLorian Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An iconic sports car went back to the future and then was discontinued. It’s now ready to rev up some new business.

The DeLorean Motor Company announced its official return on social media this week, with a new teaser for its reimagined DeLorean.

The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.
The DeLorean Motor Company announces the return of the iconic 1980s car in an electric version.(CNN)

The company says the new electric vehicle is set to premiere this year. It appears from the teaser the company posted that the new DeLorean will keep its signature gull-wing doors.

The DeLorean was famously used in the “Back to the Future” film trilogy, but was a short-lived car. Production of the vehicle lasted only between 1981 and 1983, which means it was no longer being made when the first “Back to the Future” hit theaters in 1985.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Rowley, 19
$2,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of escaped inmate in Bryan
Fidel Benitez-Vega, 41, Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office: Man who fled traffic stop in custody
Troopers say the driver of this car drifted into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning and hit an...
Driver injured in crash on Highway 30 west of Huntsville
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas
Fire departments from across the area responded Tuesday to the Caldwell Motel fire on Highway 21.
Shelter and hotline available for those displaced by Caldwell motel fire

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/15
Tuesday Night Weather Update 2/15
FILE - P.J. O'Rourke, author of "Peace Kills: America's Fun New Imperialism," speaks during a...
P.J. O’Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
US hasn’t verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine
There were 36 passengers on the school bus with no injuries.
College Station school bus driver issued citation following crash in Grimes County