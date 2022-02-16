Advertisement

Escaped Brazos County inmate found in North Zulch

Cody Rowley, 19
Cody Rowley, 19
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County inmate who escaped from the second floor of St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital is back in custody, according to Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wilcox.

Cody Rowley, 19, escaped from the hospital by using a scaffold attached to the building Monday night before 10:00 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Due to construction, scaffoldings were placed next to unsecured windows around the hospital, and the deputy was unaware of the windows being unsecured.

The sheriff’s office began searching for Rowley immediately, using canines, drones and helicopters. Rowley was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center for misdemeanor crimes.

