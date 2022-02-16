Fundraiser bring hundreds looking to help one local family

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A fundraiser brought hundreds of attendees to the Peach Creek Ranch Tuesday night, to benefit a local family.

Chris Driskell was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in 2021. His wife, Rachel Driskell, has been a sole provider as a local photographer. Friends have been asking how they can help since the diagnosis happened, and they said it was finally time.

“When we were first asked, I just didn’t think that we necessarily needed anything like that but as time progressed it was kind of time,” Rachel said. “Not just for our financial aspect of it but just this feeling, of knowing and seeing it with our own eyes, of the people that support us and love us.”

Chris said seeing so much support around was encouraging. Many of those in attendance had been asking how they could help for a while.

“Just watching it all come to fruition and what we have now is far beyond what I could have imagined,” he said. “All of our friends have been just so supportive and loving.”

Rachel’s work brings her in contact with event planners, many of whom took over planning the fundraiser. The Wedding Association of Brazos Valley rallied vendors who donated services for the fundraiser. Organizers planned the event without spending any money.

The Wedding Association called it a ‘true crowdsourcing effort.”

Many of those in the Wedding Association were in attendance. Travis Rollins, the Owner of Downtown Event Services provided music for the event and displays. Buppy Simank, the owner of Buppys Catering and Bartending, said being a part of this fundraiser was different from what the Wedding Association plans. But, both Rollins and Simank said they’re happy to help the family.

“Planning an event like this is very emotional because somebody that was a part of the association and brotherhood had a family member that became ill. So, it was very rewarding, and everybody jumped together and planned this event in a very timely manner,” Simank said. “We just want them to know that they’re not going through this by themselves.”

Money raised in a silent auction and from ticket purchases will be given to the Driskell family. A GoFundMe has also been made that benefits the family.

