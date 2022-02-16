Growth, property taxes, water rights among issues at heart of Texas House District 17 race

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Due to redistricting, Texas House District 17 looks different than it used to, as it now includes Burleson, Milam, Lee, Bastrop, and Caldwell Counties.

With incumbent Rep. John Cyrier not seeking re-election, the race is wide open in District 17.

Tom Glass has lived in Lee County for over a decade and has 27 years of experience working in information technology with Exxon. He says he wants to help the district with property taxes by freezing appraised values.

”The property taxes is humongous,” Glass said. “When people move in and improve their property next to you, you don’t get punished for it by getting driven out of your home because of ever-increasing taxes. You get to live in a nicer neighborhood.”

Glass says the big issue in the district is growth. He says that not only manifests itself in places like property taxes, but it also strains law enforcement and infrastructure. Glass says they need to figure out ways to protect them and stop subsidizing accelerated growth.

“The other way it manifests itself is everybody wants the water underneath this district,” Glass said. “My well has dropped 30 feet, and the people in Burleson and Lee Counties, where they’re pumping it out big time to take it to San Antonio, has dropped hundreds of feet over the last few years.”

Glass says he’s a Constitutionalist whose core values match those of the framers - liberty and securing people’s rights. During his retirement over the last eight years, Glass says he’s gone to four legislative sessions in Austin to work on conservative issues.

“My main activity has been working to secure the rights of Texans by going to the Texas Legislature, and I focus on liberty politics and Constitutional issues more than anything else,” Glass said. “I actually craft legislation on issues that I care about and shop them to legislators.”

Jennifer Bezner is a 6th generation Texan who has lived in the Bastrop-Smithville area for 17 years. She has owned and helps run small businesses.

“One of the reasons why I ran was for the COVID overreach that’s happened in the last two years. We’ve seen government expand. We’ve seen socialist healthcare start,” Bezner said. “The other major issues in this area is growth. We have major growth coming from the east side and from the west side, and so we need to have legislators who can address water issues. We need to make sure our water stays in HD-17.”

Bezner says she wants to make sure Texas doesn’t continue to overspend and contribute further to inflation. As a mother of two kids, Bezner says education is also an issue central to her campaign.

“I love our public schools, but we need to make sure that we remember that schooling is always up to the parent, and the parent always chooses what school or what type of schooling their kids have,” Bezner said.

Bezner says one of her core burning beliefs is having real citizen legislators in Austin.

“We have to have people who know what it’s like to live here every day,” Bezner said. “I might not have gone to law school or done other things, but I know when we make policies in Austin, they have to reflect what people need.”

Trey Rutledge is a veteran who moved to Lexington in 2019 after serving in the Marine Corps. Over the past three years, he’s worked in construction and spent time as a juvenile corrections officer in the mental health unit at the Giddings State School.

Rutledge says his platform starts with defending the state’s culture.

”I think a lot of policies getting back toward federalism,” Rutledge said. “Letting Texas decide what happens for Texas, and not the federal government, as well as just taking back our culture and kind of getting those individual liberties back that this country was founded on.”

Like his fellow candidates, when identifying issues most important to the district, Rutledge points to growth and water rights.

“Our water is currently being stolen from our district and sent to San Antonio, and the people here are hurting, whether it’s residential or agricultural,” Rutledge said. “I think we really need to focus on our infrastructure and how we go forward with the growth coming in to make sure our water not only stay here, but that we don’t over pump it and we have that water available for the next generation of Texans.”

Rutledge says the places where he’s found community have shaped his values.

“I’d say my core values are built off my Christianity. I’ve always been raised up in the church. The wife and I currently go to Lexington United Methodist,” Rutledge said. “But also what I’ve learned in the Marine Corps - honor, courage, commitment. That’s what we live by.”

Paul Pape serves as the Bastrop County Judge and has done so since 2012. He’s lived in the county with his wife for over 40 years, starting off in the real estate business before working for the Lower Colorado River Authority for 10 years. He wants to protect personal property rights and find new funding sources for schools.

“I’d say high on the list are issues surrounding equity in funding public education,” Pape said. “We’ve done some work. The legislature made some changes a couple of years ago, but there’s some work left to do. The state needs to step up and take a bigger role in funding public education.”

Pape says he also wants to help local governments fund the mandates and programs that come down from Austin or Washington. Pape also says as county judge, he’s reduced Bastrop’s tax rate by 17% over the last nine budgets while still balancing the budget every year.

“At the same time, we’ve increased funding for our law enforcement and first responders by 55% during that same nine years,” Pape said. “I believe in law and order. I want us to support our men and women in blue. I want us to give them the resources they need, and I certainly want us to control access to Texas and America across our southern border.”

Pape says his lifetime of experience is the unique feature he can bring to Austin. He’s also served as the president of his local church board and on the board of the chamber of commerce. Pape says he will also be the only former county judge serving in the Texas House if he is elected.

“From day one, I will have a voice in Austin that no one else has. No one else has sat where I’ve sat, and no one else has made those difficult and challenging decisions about how to deal with disasters, fires and floods, freezes, and pandemics,” Pape said. “Over the last nine years, Bastrop County has had six federally declared natural disasters and two other major fires that did not meet the threshold, so I’ve dealt with all those things.”

Stan Gerdes is the only other candidate running for the District 17 seat. KBTX reached out to him but never heard back. If you’d like to learn more about his candidacy, click here.

