Lady Mustangs pick up first playoff win since 2010 with win over Hull Daisetta Monday

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Monday night in Willis the Mumford Lady Mustang basketball team picked up a 41-17 win over Hull Daisetta securing the first Class 2A Bi-District Championship for the girls progam in 12 years.

Less than 24 hours later it was business as usual, as Jorge Aguirre and his team prepares for a 2nd round game for the first time since 2010.

Picking up Monday night’s win is something that the program has focued on all season as indicated with their huddle break on the number 10.

“Our slogan all year has been 10. That is how we break out. We say 10 on three and in a way we are paying respect to that last playoff team but in a sense that is who we are chasing and we wanted to break the streak,” said head coach Jorge Aguirre.

“It was a big win to see the support from not only our students but parents and also people outside of Mumford really cheering us on and being able to make history for the first time in a while it’s shows that are hard work is paying off,” added Lady Mustang Post Sydney Scamardo.

“Well that buzzer sounded it was like a weight lifted off of our shoulders in an honor to kind of set us apart from all other teams that have come before us,” wrapped up Lady Mustang Post Nila Moutray.

Mumford and Hearne will square off in the Area Round of the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School.

