Let’s never do that again: Recalling one wild day during Winter Storm 2021

Historic cold crippled the state of Texas and its power grid for multiple days in February 2021. This my own account of one morning right in the middle of the “icepocalypse” that I won’t soon forget.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 11:45pm. Came quick. I did get a couple good hours, though.

There were lots of neat tricks we learned or re-learned that week. The cell-phone-water-bottle-lantern was probably my favorite. (KBTX)

I reached toward the nightstand to grab my glasses, but they weren’t there. I’d lost them at some point through the week. Nothing like the fresh burn of sleepy-eyed contact lenses to get you going in the morning!

I threw my pea coat on over a couple hoodies and my shirt and tie (about all this Texas guy has in terms of “winter” coats) and slogged down to the cold, dark lobby of the Hilton, less than a mile away from the station. Management had graciously booked us a room for what ended up being the week to help keep the commute nice and short on the ice, and still give us a good bed to sleep on. The hotel wasn’t free of its power woes, unfortunately. We were on a good cycle of about 20-30 minutes on, 2-3 hours off for the entire week. Obviously under no control of their own, but it was cold.

Fortunately, the station had power. For ALMOST the whole week. I’d get there that night and experience the station in its only few hours in the dark.

After a 20 minute, less than a mile drive, I pulled into the dark parking lot and sat there a minute. Something was off. The neon KBTX, CBS lettering was off. The whole area around the building was pitch black. “That doesn’t make sense,” I thought. I could hear our industrial generator (a sound I had already gotten more than used to at that point) whirring and doing its thing to keep the power on. But nothing.

From around the side of the building, three frantic figures dressed in all black (or maybe it was just dark) snaked around the building and moved toward the generator. Mind you, I’m on two hours sleep. Are we being robbed?? Who robs a TV STATION in the middle of an icepocalypse?? I squint through my stinging contact lenses. No, idiot, they’re your coworkers. Our engineers, operations manager, and news director were trying to figure out how to put the power back on while I was trying to solve my first heist case.

Still not all there, brain-wise, I tried to sneak into the news wing of the building and make myself useful. The only problem was, the electronic keycard didn’t work. Oh yeah, the power’s out.

Amid the loud whirr of the generator, I hear unintelligible yelling. There’s some frustration in it, too.

At this point, we were at about 9 degrees (not the coldest the town had ever seen, but the coldest since the internet and definitely the coldest I’d ever felt here). It was the coldest night of the week. The generator was doing its job, cranked up by diesel fuel and turning, ready to supply power. The problem was the transfer switch that got power from the generator to the main power supply was literally frozen solid. No power, with all the noise!

Knowing I would be absolutely zero help, I snuck into a wing of the building near the break room to work my way into the weather center. I was met by the news director and assistant news director. We all shined our cell phone flash lights under our chins to see each other like we were telling ghost stories. Josh, my news director, was the first to speak.

It had been revealed to me that we’d been without power for a couple hours, and the engineers were trying to restore it. If they couldn’t, we would be using a smaller generator to power a camera, a master control computer, and a spotlight (maybe even a tv monitor) where our anchor, Erika, and I would give whatever news we could for our two and a half hour show. I would get what graphics I could through my tablet and a hotspot, and forecast that way. Skin and bones newscast, but it could work.

Thank God I didn’t have to make those types of decisions that morning. I could barely focus on the weather. I grabbed a couple pop-tarts and flashlit my way to the weather center and tried to make a forecast from my iPhone. Again, make yourself busy, stay out of the way.

I’d gotten to about Day 4 (Friday) on the forecast. I think that day we’d hoped and thought that we’d get some sunshine, and maybe even warm a few degrees above freezing. Man, that would be great, I thought. But we still have DAYS to go of this mess. Ugh. I put that thought away for the moment and kept going.

Then, it crept back. I wasn’t paralyzed, but I was bummed to the point of hopelessness on more than one occasion that week. This was the bottom of the valley for me. I sat there in the studio that I’d never seen without at least a couple monitors on, closed my eyes, and prayed a bit.

Opened back up. Couldn’t see a thing. Still dark. God heard me, he just didn’t give me the answer I wanted right then. I tried to get back to work on the forecast.

I had just finished the numbers for Day 10 of the forecast. I took off my beanie and walked toward the bathroom to get hair and makeup on, using my water bottle lantern and cell phone combo that had already proven so useful that week. As I walked from the studio into the hallway, a sound I will never forget.

VAVOOOM.

Immediately, a couple dim lights in the hallway, and the black glow of monitors shone from the control room. We’re back, baby.

Power came back on around 3am, giving all the bells and whistles and internet and who knows what else time to at least get us a couple studio cameras and some of our basic graphics (including our weather ones, Thank God) to collect some data and come back on.

We're a little less than four hours from sunrise. Folks north of OSR approaching zero, #bcstx just under the double digit mark. pic.twitter.com/pH8MBMkUSF — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) February 16, 2021

Erika and I then alternated between two camera shots, giving (dismal) updates on the power situation, the currents, the forecast.

We found out after the fact that only a fraction of our audience was able to tune in (thanks to the power and horrible cell service we all had to deal with that week), but my hope is that we helped somebody get through another hour or two. Helped someone get closer to the thaw and the brilliant sunshine that let us try and put it all behind us.

The station very seldom loses ALL power. When it does, it takes a long time to get everything back up and running. By show's start, we had enough for two camera shots and some weather graphics. And Tony, the mini space heater. (KBTX)

The coming days and weeks would bring more ice, a long road to recovery, and plenty of finger pointing, but it brought a LOT of us together in an unprecedented time of need. It shined a cell-phone-water-bottle-lantern of perspective on what was really important. I’ll never forget that morning, huddled up in the studio with a green wall and one monitor, and a small space heater between the two of us (Erika had named him Tony. He was a good boy). I’ll also never forget the sacrifice that the weather team, brilliant engineers, and leadership at KBTX and in the community exhibited to get us through that week of dreadful cold. I’m weary, but grateful looking back. That said...

Let’s never do that again, y’all.

The snow was beautiful, but I'd be perfectly fine never seeing it here again. (KBTX)

