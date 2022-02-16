Mathews Earns Silver to Start SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Kurtis Mathews brought home a silver medal, highlighting the first day of SEC Championships for the Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team Tuesday night at the Jones Aquatic Center. Mathews made the first podium appearance of the week for the Aggies, while the 200 medley relay team earned a spot at NCAA Championships.

Mathews led four scoring divers on the day when he took second on the 3-meter with a score of 437.80. This was the sixth medal Mathews has earned in his career at SEC Championships. The school record holder was joined in the final by Victor Povzner, who finished seventh with a score of 365.00. Kyle Sanchez and Rhett Hensley also added points for the Aggies with top-24 scores.

The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Seth Reno punched its ticket to NCAA Championships with an automatic qualifying time of 1:24.00. All four swimmers posted season-best splits with Puente (23.26), Brown (20.83) notching top-three times in program history in the 50 breast and 50 fly, respectively.

The 800 free relay team of Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Trey Dickey and Clayton Bobo closed out the opening day of championships with a seventh-place finish, clocking in at 6:19.13. Bratanov lowered his personal best in the 200 free as his leadoff time of 1:32.63 ranks as the third-fastest in program history.

The Aggies will continue SEC Championships Wednesday, competing in the 200 free relay, 500 free 200 IM, 50 free and 1-meter.

Top Finishers

200 Medley Relay: Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Seth Reno – 1:24.00 (A)

3-Meter: Kurtis Mathews – 437.80

800 Free Relay: Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Trey Dickey, Clayton Bobo – 6:19.13 (B)

Remaining Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Men’s 1-Meter – Watch

Thursday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Women’s 3-Meter – Watch

Friday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Men’s Platform Diving, 400 Medley Relay – Watch

Saturday, Feb. 19

Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – Watch

Finals – 4:30 p.m. - 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Women’s Platform Diving, 400 Free Relay – Watch

