Navasota tops Bellville to finish district play unbeaten

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota boys basketball team beat Bellville 40-39 Tuesday night in a District 25-4A game at Rattler Gym. Ja’Mar Jessie scored with three seconds left in the game to give the Rattlers the win. Jessie led Navasota in scoring with 12 points.

The Rattlers finished district play 10-0.

Next up for Navasota is a bi-district round playoff game next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

