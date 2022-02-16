New artwork donations at J Wayne Stark Galleries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University J Wayne Stark Art Galleries has recently been donated a dozen Native American paintings, as well as several pieces from World War II.

Texas A&M University is known for being a school of deep history, so Catherine Hastedt, the Director of the University’s Art Galleries said that is a huge priority to all of the galleries at the college.

In fact, 76 percent of the artwork at J Wayne Stark Galleries is donated art.

“We know how A&M loves deep routed history, and what it means to be an Aggie, so we definitely make that a priority here. In all of our artwork,” said Hastedt.

Hastedt said she is very grateful to all of the contributing artists. She hopes in the future that they will be able to make a huge exhibit all types of diverse artwork from all kinds of cultures.

“We want to diversify because we want to make the space as welcoming as possible. And also with our academic collaborations, we want to diversify our collections so faculty can make use of them and teach in new and exciting ways,” Hastedt said.

She elaborated at the idea of teachers using this gallery in lesson plans in their classes. Teachers already do, but a new exhibit would heighten those lessons according to Hastedt.

“If teachers can come in and teach their students, or students can come in the gallery in their free time and appreciate the Native American artwork, World War II and anything else we can get... That would be amazing,” said Hastedt.

Hastedt said she is extremely grateful and would love for more people to donate.

For more information on Stark Galleries, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.