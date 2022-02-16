Advertisement

REACH For the Stars fundraiser will help essential employees who work on A&M’s campus

The event has been designed to raise the funds needed to hire full-time staff and as an opportunity to expand the REACH Project network.
The inaugural REACH for the Stars celebration and fundraiser luncheon is Friday.
The inaugural REACH for the Stars celebration and fundraiser luncheon is Friday.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Feb. 15, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The REACH Project is a local nonprofit organization founded a few years back that helps essential employees who work on the campus of Texas A&M University.

They help workers achieve financial self-sufficiency, build transgenerational wealth, and prevail over the obstacles preventing them from achieving their fullest potential.

The organization is hosting its first major fundraising event this Friday.

Click here to learn more about the event and watch the video player above to hear from REACH Project founder Max Gerall.

