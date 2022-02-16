REACH For the Stars fundraiser will help essential employees who work on A&M’s campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The REACH Project is a local nonprofit organization founded a few years back that helps essential employees who work on the campus of Texas A&M University.

They help workers achieve financial self-sufficiency, build transgenerational wealth, and prevail over the obstacles preventing them from achieving their fullest potential.

The organization is hosting its first major fundraising event this Friday.

Click here to learn more about the event and watch the video player above to hear from REACH Project founder Max Gerall.

