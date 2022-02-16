Research shows worsening mental health issues among older adults during pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging reported that 19% of older adults 50-80 have had worse depression and sadness during the pandemic, along with 28% who said they have had worse anxiety or worry. Research also showed that 19% reported having worse sleep compared to before the pandemic. These were experienced more by women, those who had lower household incomes and those with bad physical health, according to the study.

The study found that connection with friends and family, exercise and daily structure are ways older adults can manage their mental health. For Rebecca Brooks with Crestview, a senior living community, she found that bringing her dog, Chloe, to the facility brought a lot of joy to the residents. Brooks said she and Chloe normally wear matching outfits, and she loves walking around to receive pets, cuddles and treats. Residents Sue Matthews and Velma Burnett love when Chloe comes around.

“It’s just wonderful to see somebody that takes your mind off your troubles or your aches and pains and here she is ready to eat bacon with you,” Matthews said.

Brooks brought Chloe to the facility to interact with residents before the pandemic but saw Chloe bring more joy during the pandemic since many were isolated. It took an emotional and mental toll on a lot of residents, according to Brooks.

“You can’t go anywhere, you can’t do anything, you can’t see the people you love,” Brooks said. “I mean, how would any of us feel?”

No one is immune to mental health issues, especially older adults who can go unforgotten, according to mental health counselor Arden Shanklin.

“I think oftentimes we can assume that as people get older they lose their personality, they lose their desires,” Shanklin said. “Unfortunately in some cases, that’s true and in a lot of cases, it’s not.”

Shanklin said small gestures like interacting with a dog can greatly impact someone’s mental health. Also, things such as a smile or quick conversation can also improve someone’s mood and set the tone for their day, according to Shanklin. For those with more time, Shanklin suggests volunteering with organizations or facilities like Crestview.

Brooks said she’s looking forward to continuing to have Chloe at the facility as “bling” will soon be added to her wardrobe.

