Rural school districts see decline in COVID-19 cases

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Much like schools in Brazos County, Robertson County districts are seeing COVID-19 cases drop sharply after a peak in January. In Mumford ISD, their COVID-19 numbers are a source of good news.

“We’re in a phenomenal place as a school district right now. We only have two of our students out of 615 out on COVID quarantine. What that means is that someone in their family has it at home and the students are being asked to spend time away from school,” said Allen Reese, Ed.D., Mumford ISD Superintendent.

Reese said back in mid-January they had about 15% of their students out. Staff has called out sick throughout the pandemic, but now they’re reporting full attendance.

They’ve spent thousands of dollars to install air purifiers in classroom and common spaces. Now, they are working on grants and getting reimbursement money from the state.

“Ever since this started we worked really hard on making sure people were social distancing. It’s tough in a small school with rooms full and at the same time we’ve pushed hand sanitization. We’ve pushed social distancing,” Reese said.

Over in Hearne, the school district has also seen a downturn in their COVID activity since January.

“We have gone down. We have only one case in the entire district and that is actually an administrator, so we have no students, no teachers with cases at this point,” said Jay Davis, Hearne ISD Executive Director of Operations.

Davis said they are continuing to spray down buildings and focus on cleaning. The latest numbers have them breathing a sigh of relief.

“I think it’s probably better for teachers because they’re not having to cover each others classes and I think we’ve got everybody back in class,” said Davis. “We’re looking really well.”

“We’ve worked really hard to eliminate spread on campus and try our best to keep folks safe,” said Reese.

Parents in Robertson County said they’re glad to hear this news and hope the trend continues.

“Unfortunately I would imagine a good chunk of our teacher population, staff population, student population probably already had it. You take that in combination with the vaccines and I’d hope that we are done dealing with it. That’s my hope,” said Reese.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows only four new confirmed cases of COVID in Robertson County.

We have our KBTX COVID Dashboard here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.