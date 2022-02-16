Stepanek lowers school record at SEC Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Chloe Stepanek lowered her own 200 free school record as the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team began competition at SEC Championships Tuesday night at the Jones Aquatic Center.

Stepanek clocked the second-fastest time in the nation this season and fastest in program history, going 1:42.40 as the leadoff swimmer on the 800 free relay. Joined by Jordan Buechler, Aviv Barzelay and Danielle Hepler, the Aggies placed sixth in the event with a time of 7:04.12. All four women’s divers added points for the Maroon & White.

Aimee Wilson was the lone Aggie in the 1-meter final, taking fourth in the opening event with a score of 307.70. Alyssa Clairmont just missed the cut, placing ninth in prelims with a score of 273.45. Chloe Ceyanes scored 249.90 to take 13th and Payton Props took 22nd with a score of 224.25.

The 200 medley relay began the swimming events at the championship meet. Kaitlyn Owens, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall and Bobbi Kennett teamed up to post a time of 1:37.60, good for eighth. The Aggies will continue SEC Championships Wednesday, competing in the 200 free relay, 500 free 200 IM and 50 free. Follow @aggieswimdive on Twitter for updates throughout the meet.

Top Finishers1-Meter: Aimee Wilson – 307.70200 Medley Relay: Kaitlyn Owens, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall, Bobbi Kennett – 1:37.60800 Free Relay: Chloe Stepanek, Jordan Buechler, Aviv Barzelay, Danielle Hepler – 7:04.12 (B) Remaining ScheduleWednesday, Feb. 16Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Men’s 1-Meter – Watch Thursday, Feb. 17Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Women’s 3-Meter – WatchFriday, Feb. 18Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Men’s Platform Diving, 400 Medley Relay – Watch Saturday, Feb. 19Prelims – 8:30 a.m. – WatchFinals – 4:30 p.m. - 1650 Free, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Breast, Women’s Platform Diving, 400 Free Relay – Watch

