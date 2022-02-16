‘There’s no place like home’: The Theatre Company of BCS brings ‘The Wizard of Oz’ to the stage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is bringing your favorites, Dorothy, the tin man, the lion, and the scarecrow, to life in their production of The Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard of Oz is the Theatre Company’s season opener for their 33rd season.

If you like the original 1939 movie featuring Judy Garland, you will like this rendition of the production.

“The show is so much like you see in the classic movie, so many of the lines, all the musical numbers,” said Catherine Tolleson, who plays Dorothy. “It’s just the classic Wizard of Oz brought to the stage!”

Unlike watching it on a television screen, the cast works hard to bring this magical show to life.

“It takes you into that magical world, yourself, instead of having to have a screen on the other side. You pretty much are invited into this new world,” describes Tolleson.

She adds it’s a great show for the whole family.

The curtain rises on Feb. 18 and will run through Mar. 6.

Tickets are available at the ticket office or online, by clicking here.

“There’s no place like home!” The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station is bringing “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage starting on Friday. We have a preview of the show LIVE on #BVTM Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station is also hosting a profit share to raise money for the organization at Kendra Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 20% of the proceeds will go back to The Theatre Company.

If you are unable to shop in person, you can shop online on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 by using the code “GIVEBACK-BJLDN.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.